Princess Talita doesn’t like to use her title

Talita von Fürstenberg is a dual threat – she’s both fashion royalty and a real-life royal. But the granddaughter of Prince Egon von Fürstenberg and designer Diane von Fürstenberg wants you know know she’s no Princess. Sure, there are some people who would leap at the chance to show off a title (and maybe a castle or two), but Talita isn’t one of them. "I definitely would not consider myself a royal. It's by blood, but it's so far off, I don't like to use my title," she told Vogue.com.

In April, Talita, seen here with Diane von Fürstenberg, unveiled her first fashion collection TVF for DVF with her grandmother’s iconic label

A rising designer who is following in her grandmother’s footsteps, Talita recently launched her debut with Diane von Fürstenberg’s label: TVF for DVF. So as she ventures into the competitive world of fashion, it isn't just her royal heritage that is at the forefront given that her grandmother is a global style icon. "It can be a little discouraging to be attached to a name and a brand with such history and tradition," she told HOLA! USA. "The Diane von Fürstenberg brand has created iconic pieces for 40 years, but I try not to be bothered by what others expect from me."

“[I’m royal] by blood, but it's so far off, I don't like to use my title,” she said

Meanwhile, Talita is majoring in International Relations at Georgetown University in Washington, DC as she balances studies with her new fashion career, which will be in the spotlight again with a new TVF for DVF collection in October. "But it's worth it," she said. "I get to pursue my two main interests: fashion and social justice."

When it comes to inspiration, it was the Bahamas which inspired her debut collection. "Harbour Island in The Bahamas is like my second home – I've been going since I was a baby, so every time I return it's a big reunion with family and friends,” she told Vogue. No doubt the college student, designer and aspiring changemaker's heart is with the island this week.