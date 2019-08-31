Prince William and Prince Harry honor mom Princess Diana on the anniversary of her death

Twenty two years have ticked by and yet Princess Diana’s legacy still reigns supreme. Saturday, August 31 marks the anniversary of the royal’s fatal car crash in Paris, which also claimed the life of her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul. As with every final day of August, the world both mourns and celebrates the forever 36-year-old’s life. Of course, no one feels this time more than the two sons she left behind: Prince William and Prince Harry. On this somber day, the pair are expected to honor their mother’s life together.

“I live for my sons. I would be lost without them.” - Princess Diana

The sad day now holds a standing date for the brothers, who make a point to annually get lunch or dinner together in Diana’s memory. According to Us Weekly, they keep her beautiful spirit alive by discussing the most valuable lessons their mother taught them and relishing in the international impact she had. An insider told the magazine that they particularly focus on their mom’s philanthropic work and how they can continue it to make the world a better place.

Princess Diana tragically passed away on August 31, 1997

This year’s anniversary will most likely hit Harry in a different way. At age 34, just two years younger than his mom was when she passed away, Harry has welcomed his first child, Archie Harrison. Being a father to his and Meghan Markle’s baby will no doubt allow Harry to better understand his mother’s mindset. Of course William, 37, knows this as well, having three children with Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales' legacy is stronger than ever

Royal fans have sent in their usual influx of love. Taking to the gates of Kensington Palace, Lady Di's former home, supporters have left gorgeous tributes galore. One standout is a large banner featuring photos of Diana over the years. "Diana, Princess of Wales, forever in our hearts,” it reads. “Your good work continues through your sons."