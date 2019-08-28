From French to art: What Princess Charlotte will be learning at her new school

Princess Charlotte is following in her big brother Prince George’s footsteps. After wrapping up nursery school earlier this summer, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter will be continuing her education at Thomas's Battersea next week (September 5). The young Princess will join her older brother, six, at the private co-ed school, which is for children age four through 13. George attended his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea back in 2017. Now as Charlotte prepares to take the next step in her education, we’re taking a look at what the four-year-old royal will be studying.

Princess Charlotte is joining brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea

During her “reception year,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s little girl will “play and explore,” as well as “make choices and learn to have a go and persevere,” and learn to “be creative and solve problems.” The school’s Early Years curriculum is comprised of seven areas of learning and development: personal, social and emotional development, communication and language, physical development, literacy, mathematics, understanding the world, and expressive arts and design.

The Early Years classes at Thomas’s Battersea include a weekly French lesson, in addition to drama, music, and art lessons. Students of all ages participate in a range of outdoor learning experiences throughout their school career. Reception Year pupils, like Charlotte, take part in Woodland Adventure, which is dedicated to the appreciation of nature and the abundant life lessons that can be learnt by working collaboratively, or independently, in a known outdoor environment. Each term, the school’s catering team develops a range of ideas and dishes with an emphasis on healthy cooking, full flavor and presentation for students to dine on.

Kate Middleton's daughter will wear a uniform to school like George

Like George, Charlotte will be wearing a uniform to school. Thomas’s Battersea girls’ uniform includes pinafores, red polo necks, white blouses, a Thomas’s navy cardigan, and a Thomas’s navy jacket among other items. The most important rule at Thomas's Battersea is to “Be Kind.” The school places great emphasis on a set of core values, which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers.

Kate previously revealed that her daughter is excited about attending school with Prince George. Following news that Princess Charlotte would be attending Thomas' Battrsea, the school's Headmaster Simon O’Malley said: “We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September." Former pupils of Thomas's Battersea include model Cara Delevingne and singer Florence Welch.