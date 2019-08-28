The 'personal' gift Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia gave their grandfather at the hospital

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía did not show up empty-handed when they visited their grandfather, King Juan Carlos, at the hospital on Wednesday, August 28. After spending quality time with their paternal grandfather at Quiron Hospital in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Sofía, 12, revealed to reporters outside that they came bearing a “gift” for their abuelo. When pressed for details, Queen Letizia’s youngest daughter shared that it was “a card.” “Something personal," King Felipe added.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Meanwhile, Leonor, 13, admitted that she sees her grandfather “much recovered” following his recent triple bypass surgery. When asked if the former King wants to go home, the future Queen said, “I think so.” Leonor also replied “yes” to having a big celebration when King Juan Carlos returns home.

MORE: Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía attend summer camp in the US

The Spanish Princesses visited their 81-year-old grandfather alongside Felipe and Letizia on Wednesday, less than a week after his successful cardiac surgery. The sisters looked characteristically stylish for the outing wearing summery dresses (Leonor in Mango Kids) and sneakers. Letizia coordinated footwear with her daughters, teaming hers with printed pants and a white blouse.

VIEW GALLERY

Juan Carlos underwent a triple bypass on Saturday. It was reported on Tuesday that he was transferred out of the intensive care unit. Letizia and Felipe visited Queen Sofia’s husband earlier this week. At the time, the King revealed that his father Juan Carlos was lively and already joking. “He does not lose his mood," Felipe said, while Letizia admitted that she viewed her father-in-law as "very brave."

MORE: Queens Letizia and Sofia enjoy movie date with Leonor and Sofía

Queen Sofia's husband arrived to the clinic ahead of his surgery on Friday, telling reporters, “You’ll see me on the way out.” Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014 in favor of his son, retired from public life in June. In a letter published on the royal family’s website and addressed to King Felipe, the former monarch said, “I think the moment has arrived to turn a page over in my life and complete my retirement from public life.”