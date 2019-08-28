Queen Letizia swaps stilettos for sneakers to match her princesses

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out with husband King Felipe and their little princesses Leonor and Sofía to visit the girls' abuelo King Juan Carlos at the hospital days after the former monarch's successful heart surgery. Queen Letizia is a major royal fashion icon, sho she carefully chooses her outfits for every outing, whether a Palace audience or a summer outing with the kids. For this family visit, she showed off one of her chic casual looks – but with a twist!

VIEW GALLERY

Queen Letizia wore on-trend white sneakers that matched her daughters' footwear

While King Felipe's petite wife is known for wearing towering stilettos – known in her home country as "Letizias", for her trip to see her father-in-law she slipped into simple white sneakers instead for a fresh, casual vibe.

She wasn't alone in embracing the fall trend, though, since her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia rocking the cool white tennis shoe look, too. With this fun mother-daughter look, what we don't know is who inspired who!

VIEW GALLERY

Future queen Princess Leonor wore a platform style with her summery black dress

A very stylish Queen, Letizia has shared her fashion tips with her daughters

Dressed in a classic tailored white blouse and plaid pants, Queen Letizia gave a fashion masterclass in how to feel comfortable but still look chic. While Letizia´s fave footwear are high stilettos, she has worn flat sandals, moccasins, and espadrilles but very rarely have we seen her wearing sneaks!

VIEW GALLERY

Queen Letizia and the young princesses joined dad King Felipe for an interview outside the hospital

The Queen of Spain is not the only royal who has embraced the summer to fall trend. Kate Middleton was seen wearing the classic Superga last summer, of course, the style were sold out almost immediately. Another royal fashion icon, Meghan Markle chose the V-10 model from brand Veja, and it immediately became one of the most searched items on the internet.