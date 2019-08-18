The Sussex summer parade beats on. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been creating family memories with baby Archie on a globetrotting holiday this month. Most recently, the royal trio hopped a private jet to the pebbly shore town of Nice, France on Wednesday, August 14 after a secluded stay in an exclusive villa on the Mediterranean. Although their travel plans have not been made public, their jet apparently left the French airport on Saturday, August 18, beckoning us all to wonder - Where in the world are the Sussexes now?

The terrific trio: Meghan, Harry and baby Archie!

Harry and Meghan's trip to France came merely days after they spent time in Ibiza, Spain. The family jetted off to the scenic island in honor of the former Suits star’s 38th birthday at the beginning of August. Various Spanish media outlets reported that the trio spent six days at a private villa, arriving on the island August 5th and leaving on the 12th. The trip was no doubt different from Meghan’s 2016 jaunt with her girl friends.

Meghan and Harry have been making sweet memories with little Archie

While it’s unsure if the lovely little family has touched back down in England, we do know of another stop they are slated to make in the next few weeks. Harry and Meghan are expected to pay their first family trip to Balmoral, Scotland to visit Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their annual summer break. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also be in attendance for the family affair.

MORE: Read Prince Harry's special birthday note to his wife Meghan Markle

Meghan, who has been on maternity leave, will be back in full action alongside her love Harry this coming fall as they undertake their first royal tour as parents. According to ITV, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Africa, where they will carry on Princess Diana’s legacy of humanitarian work. Their itinerary includes visits to Malawi, South Africa, and Angola, where they will highlight the continuing problems from land mines. Princes William and Harry’s mother famously walked through an active land mine area in Angola wearing a visor and vest prior to her death.