Meghan and Harry's secret overseas celebration for her 38th birthday - all the details!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love for travel is no secret, but their latest getaway was. The royal couple reportedly flew to Ibiza, Spain to celebrate the Duchess of Sussex's 38 birthday. But before they took off, the Sussex family rang in the celebrations with a quaint gathering at home with a special cake by London-based bakery, Luminary Bakery.

The carrot flavored dessert wasn't any simple cake, it actually comes from a bakery featured on Meghan’s edit of British Vogue, which teaches women in need—women who have been homeless or in the prison system—how to bake. This is the latest example of how the Duchess of Sussex promotes inspirational figures and those making a change in the community.

Following these celebrations, the royal couple, along with their baby Archie Harrison, are said to have jetted off to Ibiza to continue the party. Watch the video below:

The royal couple reportedly traveled in a private jet and were accompanied by several security guards who kept them away from the cameras. During the six-day stay in the Mediterranean island, the Duke and Duchess reportedly stayed in a private villa. And while no pictures have emerged from the trip, it was most likely a different trip than the one Meghan previously took with her girlfriends back in 2016.