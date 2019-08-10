Prince George caught eating an ant at mom Kate Middleton’s charity event

Life brings many "firsts," some more necessary than others. Prince George experienced one he probably could have lived without this past week at the King’s Club yachting regatta on the Isle of Wight. The 6-year-old royal and his sister Princess Charlotte, 4, made a surprise appearance alongside their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton on Thursday, August 8. While his mom Kate Middleton tasted her first defeat, George had a first taste of something not normally found on a royal menu - or anyone's for that matter!

Bear Grylls dropped a major LOL tidbit about Prince George at the regatta

While Bear Grylls accepted the winning trophy at the fundraiser, he dropped a very big bombshell: Prince George ate his first ant! Yes, you read that correctly. As the famed adventurer accepted the winning boat for wildlife conservation charity Tusk, he slipped the unusual fun fact into his speech. "And also Prince George, your first ant you ate today. And that is a great moment. Well done, you." Parents Kate and William looked on from stage left, unable to contain their laughter.

Princess Charlotte also had some unbashed fun at the fundraiser

The inaugural regatta was originally set to take to the water on Friday, August 9, however, forecasts of heavy rain, thunder and lightning and winds of up to 50 miles an hour for the south of the UK that day forced the event to be held earlier. The Cambridges first announced the King’s Cup event in May and are hoping it will become an annual ordeal.

Kate may have been defeated, but after spending a day raising money with her family she's still a winner!

The royals and celebrities involved in the regatta each represented a charity that the royal couple support. The Duke sailed for Child Bereavement UK while his Duchess skippered a boat for the Royal Foundation. Other charity teams included Centrepoint, London's Air Ambulance Charity's 30th-anniversary campaign, Tusk, Action on Addiction, Place2Be and the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. While Bear Grylls' team won the first race, William's team came in third and Kate's group placed seventh out of eight - which hilariously won her a giant wooden spoon!