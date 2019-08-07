Why this European royal won't be using the title 'Princess'

Norway’s Märtha Louise is keeping her royal duties and personal work endeavors separate. Crown Prince Haakon’s sister, who has penned books, announced on Wednesday, August 7, that she will no longer use her royal title in a “commercial context.” The Norwegian Princess, 47, revealed that she came to the decision after speaking with her family.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Märtha will not use her title "Princess" in a commercial context

“There have been many discussions about my use of title in a commercial context lately. The fact that I used Princess in the title of my tour, I have said before that I am very sorry, and I still stand by that. It was a mistake and I understand that it provokes when the princess title is used this way,” The Spiritual Password author wrote alongside a selfie. “The discussions are something I have taken seriously, and in collaboration with my family we have found that it is best that we make some changes.”

MORE: Princess Märtha Louise hits the Hamptons with this A-list celebrity

“We have therefore jointly come to the conclusion that I use the title princess when I represent the Royal House, do my official assignments at home and abroad and in private contexts,” Märtha continued. “From now on I will not use my princess title in a commercial context. That is, in all commercial contexts, I only use Märtha Louise. I find this to be a good solution where there is a clear distinction between my business activities and my role as representative of the Royal House, and that I have thus created room for greater freedom in my business activities," adding the hashtags "life changes" and "life."

VIEW GALLERY The royal launched a new page for work-related projects

In addition to the announcement regarding her title, Märtha also shared with her followers her new account, “@martha.louise.intuitive,” which is designated for work-related projects. The Norwegian royal noted that page is where she will use her name without her Princess title. She wrote, “I am simply Märtha Louise. Let’s explore life and go on adventures together.”

GALLERY: MEET PRINCESS MARTHA LOUISE'S NEW BOYFRIEND, SHAMAN DUREK

Märtha’s recent “life change” comes ahead of her first webinar with boyfriend Shaman Durek. The couple is set to host their “Sit Down Social Webinar” on life, love, and change on Saturday, August 10. Märtha confirmed her relationship with the spiritual enthusiast, who is a 6th generation shaman, back in May, nearly three years after her divorce from Ari Behn.