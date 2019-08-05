Own a modern version of Kate Middleton's engagement ring!

It was November 2010 when Kate Middleton and Prince William announced their engagement to the world. While the news was already grand, Kate’s engagement ring was even more grandiose. Prince William proposed to his now wife with a white gold sapphire covered in 14 solitaire diamonds that was estimated to cost around 50,000 pounds. Besides being a beautiful ring, the piece holds great meaning for Princess Diana’s oldest son, for it is the ring his faather, Prince Charles, proposed to Princess Diana with back in 1981.

Loading the player...

RELATED: Dress up in Kate Middleton's classic summer sneakers - now on sale!

Eight years ago, a British corporation released a replica of Kate’s ring which was met with positive reviews by the public and now, that same company has surprised us by releasing a “low cost” edition of the ring. The low-cost imitation of Kate Middleton’s ring costs 19.5 pounds and features slight modifications in an effort to modernize the design. Would you like to see the final ring? Check out the video!