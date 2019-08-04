Happy birthday, Meghan Markle! As the Duchess of Sussex turned 38 on Sunday, August 4, well wishes poured in from around the world. Of course, none pulled at the heartstrings quite as much as her husband Prince Harry’s adorable tribute. The 34-year-old was among the first to publicly honor his American beauty, sharing a photo from their first whirlwind royal tour together along with the most aww-worthy note.

Prince Harry's personal birthday message was accompanied by a photo of Meghan in the Kingdom of Tonga

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," he wrote. "Thank you for joining me on this adventure!" The short and sweet caption was signed with a simple "- Love, H," - and, not going to lie, it made us emotional. The accompanying photo certainly fell into the adventure category as it was from the power pair’s mega tour to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga - where the photo was captured.

GALLERY: 9 LITTLE KNOWN FACTS ABOUT THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

Her Prince Charming was not the only royal with a public proclamation. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also sent out a message via their Kensington Palace platform. They opted for a cute Christmas Day 2018 photo of themselves with Meghan, Prince Harry and Prince Charles. "Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex today," the duo wrote with a red balloon emoji.

The Cambridges birthday note to Meghan included this Christmas photo

High profile friends like Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, who recently collaborated with Her Royal Highness on the lofty mag's coveted September issue, quickly pinged out their own special day comments for the Duchess.

Meghan is thought to be celebrating her birthday privately at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, with Harry and their son Archie Harrison. This is the royal's first birthday as a mom, making it extra-special. Harry is known for pulling out all the stops on birthdays and will no doubt have surprises in store for his wife. When they were dating back in 2017, the romantic whisked his love off to Botswana for her 36th birthday, where they camped under the stars and enjoyed a dreamy getaway.