You can order Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest royal decor from Etsy

Nearly four months since their move to Frogmore Cottage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still putting the finishing touches on their home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently invested in an A1 sized aluminum print of British racing driver Lewis Hamilton. The photograph, which shows Lewis climbing into his Mercedes F1 AMG Formula 1 car before his historic sixth British Grand Prix win, was taken by Leeds-based photographer Richard Wilson.

Harry and Meghan reportedly purchased a print of Lewis Hamilton for Frogmore Cottage

While Richard didn’t disclose who purchased the artwork, HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that it was indeed Archie Harrison’s parents. “The 1 of 1 A1 aluminium print has just arrived. Ready to be shipped to a Royal household,” the photographer penned on his social media account. “I’m immensely proud of having one of my photographs displayed in a house owned by a member of a Royal family.”

MORE: Meghan Markle makes bombshell confession about her royal life

Richard, who runs Landscape Print Shop on Etsy, noted that the piece was a custom order. He said, “Never had a image printed in this size or on this material, I’m blown away.” The royal couple's print is still available in his Etsy shop. Speaking to HELLO!, Richard shared, "I'm thrilled with the fact that future generations of The Royal Family will get the chance to look back on the great sporting history we have in motorsport and we witnessed history in the making."

"I was amazed they had seen the image, let alone purchased one," he continued. "When they first contacted me I thought it must be a wind-up and couldn't quite believe it."

MORE: Prince Harry reveals how many kids he and Meghan Markle want

Harry and Meghan previously resided at Kensington Palace before moving into their Windsor home back in April, one month before the birth of their first child. The cottage underwent millions of dollars worth of renovations and refurbishment ahead of the royals’ move.