Spain's Queen Sofia takes granddaughters to see royal-approved movie

Queen Sofia of Spain enjoyed a special summer outing with two of her grandchildren on Tuesday night. King Felipe’s 80-year-old mother stepped out with her granddaughters Victoria de Marichalar and Irene Urdangarín to watch Disney’s latest live-action flick, The Lion King. The trio was all smiles as they departed the Rívoli Aficine theater in Palma de Mallorca. "The film is very beautiful," Sofia reportedly told photographers.

The royals were dressed down for the low-key outing. Sofia looked summery in white trousers and a striped button-down shirt with a white scarf draped around her neck. Irene, who is the 14-year-old daughter of Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarín, coordinated with her grandmother wearing white pants, which she teamed with a grey sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Infanta Elena’s daughter, 18, donned a brown Ralph Lauren sweater over a yellow and white tie-dye-style dress.

The Queen and her granddaughters are the latest royals to watch the Disney movie. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry watched the live-action remake at the film's premiere in London. The original animated version is said to be a favorite of Prince George's.

Sofia can look forward to welcoming two more of her grandchildren to the Balearic Island this week. King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to begin their annual summer holiday at Marivent Palace with their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía on Wednesday, according to local Spanish press.

The Spanish Princesses have been stateside in the US attending summer camp. After their experience last year, Infanta Sofía told reporters at the royals' annual summer photocall, “We had so much fun,” adding, “We played lots of sports and met many kids from other countries.”