Kate Middleton celebrates exciting baby news

The Duchess of Cambridge had reason to celebrate this week with the news that one of her BFFs has joined the mommy club. Sophie Snugs, née Carter, welcomed a baby girl with her husband Robert Snugs – and an announcement in British newspaper the Times confirmed the new arrival. It read: “SNUGGS On 21 June, to Sophie (nee Carter) and Robert, a daughter, Amalia Rose Charlotte." Notably, the new parents included Charlotte in their name choice – which may be a tribute to the Cambridges and their daughter Princess Charlotte.

Kate and Sophie – pictured at Wimbledon in 2008 – have been firm friends for over a decade

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter was a flowergirl at the wedding of Sophie and Robert in September last year. Prince George also had a key role at the nuptials – which took place in the British countryside in Norfolk – as a pageboy. Kate's parents Micheal and Carol Middleton also attended the wedding.

Sophie has strong links to the British royal family. She and Kate go back a long way – she’s been a family friend for more than ten years. The pretty blonde has attended both Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017 and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018. Sophie is also Princess Charlotte’s godmother – an honor she shares with William and Kate's cousins, Laura Fellowes and Adam Middleton, and family friends Thomas van Straubenzee and James Meade.

Sophie, who grew up in Norfolk – not far from where William and Kate's country home Anmer Hall is located – used to date William’s best friend Thomas van Straubenzee. Meanwhile, her brother Robert married another of Kate's old school friends, Hannah Gillingham – who is Prince Louis’ godmother.