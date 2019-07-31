Meghan Markle launching capsule collection of workwear

Hot on the heels of the reveal of her guest-editing effort for British Vogue, comes news of another exciting project from Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex announced in the magazine´s September issue that she will also be launching a workwear capsule later in the year for quintessentially British brand Marks & Spencer. And it’s all for a good cause - for every item sold, another item will be donated to Smart Works, a charity which helps vulnerable women return to the workplace. It’s a cause very close to her heart – she has been heavily involved and became its patron at the beginning of last year.

The Duchess chose this little black dress by M&S for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in 2018

Some of the pictures of Meghan released by Vogue were in fact taken at the charity´s headquarters in London. In the images, we can see the Duchess, very beautiful and focused, browsing through a clothes rail. Did the garments include any of her creations? We’ll have to wait and see. There is little information about the new project so far. “Marks & Spencer is excited and proud to be involved in this unique capsule collection, as part of our ongoing work with Smart Works,” said the popular brand in an official statement. “We look forward to sharing more information with our customers in due course.”

It’s understood that the Duchess has teamed up with close pal and fashion designer Mischa Nonoo, John Lewis and Partners and fashion brand Jigsaw for this exciting new adventure. All names that point out towards a smart, timeless, clean-lined collection.

These lovely tan leather gloves, also by the British brand, were the perfect accessory to the Duchess outfit

It is also a well-known fact that even though some of Meghan´s favorite fashion labels are high-end names such as Stella McCartney, Givenchy or Roland Mouret, she is also a big fan of Marks & Spencer. She has worn clothing by the brand on many occasions, causing each and every item to sell out. We’re expecting the same from her fashion collection once it hits shelves.

