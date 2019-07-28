Talk about birthday goals. Like many young boys his age, Prince George celebrated his birthday with a sports-themed party; however, the future King’s celebration was held at a palace. Prince William and Kate Middleton treated their firstborn and his classmates to a soccer-themed party at their London home, Kensington Palace. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! the “action-packed, after-school birthday bash” was held ahead of George’s actual birthday (July 22).

©The Duchess of Cambridge Prince George was treated to a soccer-themed birthday party at Kensington Palace ahead of the Cambridge family's summer vacation

Given that the Duke of Cambridge is president of the Football Association, and an avid Aston Villa and Lioness fan, it’s only natural that George would inherit his father's love for the sport. Aside from the themed party, the young Prince also showed his admiration for soccer by wearing an England soccer team jersey in two of his official birthday portraits, which were taken by doting mom Kate in the gardens of Kensington Palace.