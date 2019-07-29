Sarah, Duchess of York sets the record straight on Princess Eugenie pregnancy reports

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently welcomed baby Archie to the family, but loyal royal fans are already speculating that another British baby will be joining the family soon. During this year's Royal Ascot, royal watchers went wild at the thought that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting after she was pictured with fellow royals who seemed to be congratulating her on some news while staring at her belly (please see Kate Middleton's reactions here). However, Princess Eugenie's mom Sarah Ferguson has shot down those rumors in a recent engagement.

Sarah Ferguson addressed the pregnancy rumors surrounding her 29-year-old daughter Princess Eugenie

Sarah was attending a soirée at American businessman Ernie Boch Jr's house when she decided to give information about her life for all the journalists in attendance. She touched upon the topic of Princess Eugenie's scoliosis, which required surgery for the princess at a young age. She also mentioned daughter's husband Jack Brooksbank and the work he does for Casamigos, a tequila company co-founded by George Clooney and Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber.

Loading the player...

MORE: Why are fans freaking out over this Princess Eugenie photo?

"Jack sells tequila for Casamigos which we love," she said. "It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it." She then, without a care in the world, addressed the pregnancy rumors about her 29-year-old daughter. "What else can I tell you? No, she's not pregnant! I'm just going through what the journalists say and they're all here, so I just thought I'd fill it in," she quipped.

Pregnancy rumors started swirling after the royal was pictured at this year's Royal Ascot holding her belly

Fans previously believed Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were pregnant after she was pictured at the Royal Ascot. "Is Princess Eugenie pregnant? Hand on belly, looks to be getting congratulations from others in the family! Wow, exciting!!," one user wrote, while another royal fan asked and hoped for another royal baby: "Maybe baby??? Oh I hope Princess Eugenie is pregnant!!!."

Looks like we'll have to wait a little longer for a baby announcement. Cheerio!