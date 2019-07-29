Inside Prince George's palace birthday bash with friends

Talk about birthday goals. Like many young boys his age, Prince George celebrated his birthday with a sports-themed party; however, the future King’s celebration was held at a palace. Prince William and Kate Middleton treated their firstborn and his classmates to a soccer-themed party at their London home, Kensington Palace. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! the “action-packed, after-school birthday bash” was held ahead of George’s actual birthday (July 22).

Prince George was treated to a soccer-themed birthday party at Kensington Palace ahead of the Cambridge family's summer vacation

Given that the Duke of Cambridge is president of the Football Association, and an avid Aston Villa and Lioness fan, it’s only natural that George would inherit his father's love for the sport. Aside from the themed party, the young Prince also showed his admiration for soccer by wearing an England soccer team jersey in two of his official birthday portraits, which were taken by doting mom Kate in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

Prince George recently showed off his soccer skills at a charity polo match. Earlier this month, the young royal was seen kicking a ball around with sister Princess Charlotte during the Cambridge and Sussex families' outing to the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day.

The future King played soccer with sister Princess Charlotte at a charity polo match

While George celebrated his birthday with friends in London, he rang in his actual birthday with his parents and younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on a private island in the Caribbean. The royal’s sixth birthday (July 22) coincided with his family’s summer vacation in Mustique. George celebrated his fifth birthday on the Caribbean island last year, too.

The Cambridges are currently enjoying a two-week holiday in Mustique. The island is a favorite of Kate’s and the Middleton family. With a no-fly zone enforced over Mustique, and the discretion of other guests, the royals are able to relax away from the public eye.