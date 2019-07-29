Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release statement following recent allegations

In case you haven't heard, a news report recently claimed that royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laid out strict rules and guidelines for their Frogmore Cottage neighbors. Neighbors weren't allowed to greet them (except say good morning if spoken to first), shouldn't ask to see baby Archie, should not pet their dogs and should not by any means offer to babysit little Archiekins, according to the story originally published by The Sun. However, Buckingham Palace has released a statement refuting these reports.

"The Duke and Duchess didn't request this, didn't know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered," the statement read. A royal source added that these "rules" were spoken about within the community earlier in the year in February before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had moved to Frogmore Cottage and had welcomed their first baby together. "This was a well-intentioned briefing to help a small local community know how to welcome two new residents and help them with any potential encounter. There was no handout or letter. The talk was undertaken by a local manager and was widely viewed as being well-received."

The source continued: "Residents meetings are frequently and routinely held to update on building works/events etc - this was not a meeting specifically held to talk about the couple, it was one of several things discussed. Most importantly their Royal Highnesses did not issue the guidance and didn't ask for it to be done - they simply had nothing to do with this and didn't even know it had happened. As it is they love people to stroke their dogs."

Before the Palace basically clapped back at those who were criticizing the couple, Windsor residents were shocked at the "rules" they heard about. "It's extraordinary. We've never heard anything like it," one neighbor said. "Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully. We aren't told how to behave around the Queen like this. She's very happy for people to greet her."

This isn't the first time Meghan and Harry refute their need for privacy. A few weeks ago, there were reports Meghan didn't want to be photographed as she cheered on her bff Serena Williams in Wimbledon. But in true Duchess of Sussex fashion, she allowed for the press to photograph her, sending a message to her critics.