How late Prince Rainier III will be part of his grandson’s wedding

Louis Ducruet, Grace Kelly’s grandson, and his college sweetheart Marie Chevallier will tie the knot on July 27 in Monaco. The couple, who have been together for over seven years, got engaged on a trip to Vietnam in 2018. Since the engagement, the bride-to-be has shared her joy for the big day via social media, sharing her excitement as she plans her big day.

The future royal has more than enough experience planning lavish events, as she has been in charge of coordinating conventions for the prestigious Hermitage Hotel in Montecarlo and, according to Point de Vue, a French newspaper, she has worked in the Montecarlo Casino as project manager. Click the video below to find out more about the latest royal addition!

The couple will tie the knot at the Monaco Cathedral and according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the catherdal of choice was chosen by the groom, who stated he wanted to feel close to his maternal grandfather, Prince Reinier III, who is buried there. The event is of course, set to be a royal gathering of the season for the Monaco monarchs, since multiple royal members are expected to attend. Despite the ceremony being a private affair, Princess Stephanie, Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Princess Caroline are said to be in attendance, along with Louis’ two siblings, sister Pauline Ducruet and half-sister Camille Gottlieb.

The bride’s dress is of course a surprise, but speculation surfaced that it may be designed by Rosa Clará after Marie posted a picture holding a garment bag by the designer and captioned the post with "#itsgettingreal."

Marie and Grace Kelly’s grandson met while studying at Skema, a french buisness school, and share a love for soccer and traveling. The couple also has a one-year-old dog named Pancake, whom they adopted at just 5 months old and consider a part of the family.