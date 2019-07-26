Princess Caroline's daughter attends Elton John's Midsummer party with boyfriend Ben

It was date night for Princess Alexandra of Hanover and her longtime boyfriend Ben-Sylvester Strautmann at Sir Elton John’s first-ever Midsummer Party in the South of France this week. The young couple stepped out on Wednesday, July 24, for the star-studded affair. Alexandra proved Charlotte Casiraghi isn’t Princess Caroline’s only stylish daughter. The 20-year-old royal looked très chic at the glamorous soirée wearing a silk blend paisley print dress by Chloé. The flared design, which originally retailed for $3,595, featured a round neck, cinched waist, and long-sleeves.

Princess Alexandra attended Elton John's Midsummer Party with her boyfriend Ben

Meanwhile, Ben donned a smart blue jacket, white button-down shirt, and trousers for the gala hosted by the Tiny Dancer singer and his husband David Furnish. The young couple certainly looked in love at the event. Alexandra cozied up next to her beau on the carpet as they posed for photos at the gala, which was held at Johnny Pigozzi's private estate, Villa Dorane, in Cap d'Antibes.

Alexandra's dashing boyfriend often accompanies her on big family occasions and public events, including Monaco's annual Rose Ball. Ben recently joined the Princess at her older sister Charlotte’s lavish wedding to Dimitri Rassam. It’s likely the pair, who have been an item since 2017, will attend Alexandra’s cousin Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier's royal wedding this weekend. Alexandra is Princess Caroline’s youngest child, whom she shares with estranged husband Prince Ernst August, the head of the House of Hanover.

The royal cozied up next to her beau at the star-studded event

Alexandra and Ben weren’t the only famous faces at the Elton John AIDS Foundation gala this week. Taron Egerton, who plays Elton in the biopic Rocketman, as well as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Dame Joan Collins were also in attendance. The event raised $6 million to support HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, supporting services, and advocacy programs across the globe.