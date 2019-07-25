Surprise! Crown Princess Mette-Marit introduces her 'grandchild'

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is a proud grandmother! The Norwegian royal, 45, took to her personal social media account on Wednesday, July 24, to share photos of herself with her firstborn Marius Borg Høiby and her “grandchild.” “Finally, the grandchild has arrived at the cabin 😅 @ marius_borg & @louieborgsnekkestad ❤️❤️❤️,” the mom-of-three captioned the images. While her 22-year-old son didn’t father an actual baby, he is the proud dog dad of a Boston Terrier named Louie Borg Snekkestad, whom he shares with girlfriend Juliane Snekkestad.

VIEW GALLERY Crown Princess Mette-Marit posted a photo of herself with her firstborn and "grandchild"

Marius is Mette-Marit’s son from a previous relationship—the Crown Princess shares 15-year-old daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra and 13-year-old son Prince Sverre Magnus with husband Crown Prince Haakon. It’s unclear where the recent images were taken, though the Crown Prince family has been enjoying the summer holiday at their country house on Dvergsoya outside Kristiansand, following their trip to Ibiza earlier this month.

The Se og Hør previously reported that the Crown Princess’ firstborn and his girlfriend moved in together in London back in 2017. Last year, the Norwegian royals addressed Marius’ relationship with Juliane, a former Playboy model, after a story was published about their romance. “We consider this to be a violation of privacy and very unfortunate use of headline and layout on the cover page. We know Juliane as both hardworking and skilled. She should have escaped coming to the front of Se and Hør in this way,” Marius’ mother stepfather said in a statement.

In 2017, Mette-Marit penned an emotional letter about her oldest son quitting his public life to pursue his studies in the United States. Recalling the day she welcomed her first child, the royal wrote, “I was 23 years old and got a big responsibility. It has been the greatest gift in my life.”

The Crown Princess admitted that her eldest son’s role in the royal family had “been difficult to define in the public domain,” though she said, “He is and remains an exceptionally important part of our family.” Mette-Marit noted her support for Marius’ decision to leave his public role, writing, “Marius does not want to live a life in public. My commitment to him as a mother is to take the responsibility that was given me at Aker Hospital 20 years ago seriously.”