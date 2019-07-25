Princess Beatrice to announce engagement?

Could wedding bells be ringing in Princess Beatrice’s near future? Royal fans expect Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 30, and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to announce their engagement by the end of the year. The gambling company Ladbrokes has revealed that bets on an imminent engagement have been suspended for the moment, with punters expecting the couple to tie the knot as early as 2020.

Princess Beatrice and her Italian beau began dating in 2018

"There's been plenty of interest in this over the last few days and with the two seemingly smitten, we're banking on an announcement being made before the year is out – so strap yourself in for a 2020 royal wedding!" Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!.

The couple started dating last year. News of their relationship broke shortly after Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. Edoardo and the royal made their first public appearance together in March at the National Portrait Gallery gala, which was also attended by Kate Middleton, as well as David and Victoria Beckham. The pair allowed themselves to be photographed together for the first time at the star-studded event.

The businessman joined Beatrice and her mother Sarah at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding

Edoardo appears to get along well with Beatrice’s close-knit family. Last month, the Italian property developer accompanied Beatrice to at an event hosted by her father Prince Andrew at St. James's Palace, and back in May, the businessman joined the Princess and her mother Sarah Ferguson at Lady Gabriella Windsor ‘s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Princess Eugenie, who has a close relationship with her older sister, seems to have given Beatrice her royal seal of approval. In June, Prince Andrew’s daughters and Edoardo were spotted out in London all holding hands.

The sisters have reportedly known Edoardo for several years, as his parents are friends with the Duke and Duchess of York. Edoardo is the stepson of Christopher Shale, who through his connection to former Prime Minister David Cameron, was able to meet Prince Andrew and Sarah. Christopher appeared in headlines in 2011 when he passed away at the Glastonbury rock festival. By then, Beatrice is said to have known Edoardo, who has a two-year-old son named Wolfie, and attended his stepfather’s funeral.