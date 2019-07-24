Watch Prince Harry’s hilarious monkey greeting with Dr. Jane Goodall

Prince Harry is as charming with his smile as he is with his sense of humor. On July 23, the Duke of Sussex met with Dr. Jane Goodall, a primatologist, ethologist and anthropologist who has garnered world fame for her study of chimpanzees. The sweet meeting saw the Duke and Dr. Goodall taking part in a classic monkey greeting, which delighted the onlookers, including the children of Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership.

Besides learning and inspiring, the group also shared some laughs, because as Prince Harry stated, “working hard and playing hard are not mutually exclusive.” To see the full exchange between Archie's father and Dr. Goodall, check out the video below, where the two take part in an adorable monkey greeting.

During the visit, Prince Harry also met with the children of The Roots & Shoots Global Leadership program, which brings together high school children from Tanzania who are working to make the world a better place.

The Sussex Royal social media page sent their fans a message of the special visit. “His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centred approach. The Duke has met young people from around the world who are leading the way with creative sustainability solutions and campaigns – it is thanks to the creativity of young people’s minds, that we can turn the tide and preserve our planet for future generations.”

This engagement with Dr. Goodall comes as part of the Royal’s continued social awareness approach. In July, they chose to feature Dr. Goodall’s work.