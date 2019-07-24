How Queen Elizabeth stays cool at the palace in the summer

When it comes to beating the heat, royals are just like us! Like many people around the world trying to stay cool this summer, Queen Elizabeth uses a relatable gadget, a fan, to combat rising temperatures. A spokesperson for Dyson confirmed to HOLA! USA that the Queen has a Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link ($499.99), which was on display next to a fireplace at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, July 24, during the 93-year-old monarch’s audience with the UK’s newly elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Unlike traditional fans, sleek Dyson fans have no fast-spinning blades and use Air Multiplier™ technology for a smooth, high-velocity airflow.

On the opposite side of the room, eagle eye royal fans were quick to notice two special portraits that Her Majesty has framed on a side table. The larger photograph is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official engagement picture, which was taken by famed photographer Mario Testino at Clarence House. In front of that one, there is a smaller framed image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Up until last year, the photo was previously unseen and is believed to have been taken by Alexi Lubomirski as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2017 engagement photo shoot. It was briefly removed last year. On the same table, there is a framed photo of William and Harry together in uniform.

Queen Elizabeth delayed her summer holidays at Balmoral Castle to meet her 14th prime minister, Boris, on Wednesday in London. Prince Philip’s wife is expected to travel to Scotland now that her official duties are complete for the summer. Prince William and Kate are currently on vacation with their three young children in Mustique. Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla are expected to begin their holidays soon.