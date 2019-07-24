Princess Charlotte's sparkly accessory is super affordable

While some celebrity kids play with pricey Birkin bags, the daughter of a future King recently stepped out with a purse that costs less than $10. It seems Kate Middleton, who is known for shopping at Zara and H&M, is already passing on her thrifty ways on to Princess Charlotte. The four-year-old budding fashionista accessorized one of her latest looks with what appears to be a unicorn wristlet by the beloved American toy manufacturer Ty.

The Ty unicorn bag costs less than $10 on Amazon

The sequin coin purse, which retails for $7.70 on Amazon, features big eyes and a unicorn horn. Charlotte’s sparkly bag is capable of changing colors thanks to the reversible sequins on the unicorn’s face.

Charlotte teamed the wristlet with her Marie-Chantal liberty print dress earlier this month at a charity polo match. Both the Cambridges and Sussexes, including newborn Archie Harrison attended the game to support Princes William and Harry, who were competing.

Royal fans got a good look at the Princess’ whimsical accessory thanks to a new unseen photo, which was released to mark Prince George’s sixth birthday on Monday, July 22. In the image, doting dad Prince William held on to his youngest son Prince Louis, while Prince George stood in front of them. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte adorably posed next to her big brother smiling at the Irish Guard's Wolfhound mascot Domhnall.

It’s been an exciting month for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter. Charlotte wrapped up preschool at Willcocks Nursery, before jetting off a few weeks later with her family to the private island of Mustique for their summer vacation. Come September, the young Princess will join brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea.