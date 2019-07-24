Baby Archie's personality is revealed and we're in love all over again

When news about baby Archie's birth was released, royal watchers could not wait to see the little one's face. Would he look like mom, Meghan Markle? Or would he be the spitting image of his dad, Prince Harry? But we had to wait in anticipation for two days until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ready to introduce their newborn son to the public.

The wait is finally over! Famous animal activist and primatologist, Dr. Jane Goodall, dropped some hints about the royal baby's temper after meeting the Sussexes and having the chance to cuddle him (lucky her!)! What did she say? Only that he is as adorable as his cute little face. "He is very very cute and gentle," the prestigious doctor said.

VIEW GALLERY Baby Archie's last outing happened some weeks ago during a charity polo match

Dr. Jane Goodall, upon the invitation of Prince Harry, attended a conference at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Sussex met with young people doing ground-breaking work in their communities as part of Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering. After the event, the primatologist talked about her wish of working with the Sussexes in the future.

VIEW GALLERY Dr. Jane Goodall met Meghan and Harry last month and hopes they'll be able to work together in the future

As Hello! magazine reports, the primatologist said: "Harry asked if I would go and meet him. They made me a dame of the British empire so I guess he thought it would be good to meet me. And we clicked." She added, "I have met the Duchess once just last month and Harry twice. She told me she's followed me all her life. She told me, 'You've been my idol since I was a child. I've worshipped you all my life.' She came in at the end with Archie and I got to cuddle him!"

So far, the information we had about Archie's personality came from his parents, as Meghan said to media in the official presentation that, "he has the sweetest temperament, he's calm, it´s been a dream!" Now we have another official confirmation — Dr. Jane agrees! As time passes and he grows, we'll surely have many more chances to know him better.