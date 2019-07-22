New unseen photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis released

Prince George’s birthday is the gift that keeps on giving for royal fans. In addition to the three new photos Kensington Palace shared of the future King, the Army in London also posted a new, unseen photo of the birthday boy featuring his younger siblings—Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis. “The Army In London, including @irish_guards Wolfhound mascot Domhnall, is wishing HRH Prince George a very happy 6th birthday today. Our Soldiers are always on duty, ready to serve! #PrinceGeorge,” the message alongside the photo read.

The image was taken earlier this month at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. The entire Cambridge family, as well as Meghan Markle and newborn Archie Harrison, stepped out for the polo match to watch Prince William and Prince Harry compete. The outing marked Prince Louis' first polo game, as well as the first time the Cambridge siblings and their baby cousin have been publicly seen together. In the new photo, the Duke of Cambridge is seen holding his youngest son behind George. Meanwhile, Charlotte adorably held on to her unicorn purse, while smiling at the Irish Guard's Wolfhound mascot Domhnall.

George is currently celebrating his birthday on the private island of Mustique with his parents and siblings. The Caribbean island is a favorite of the Cambridges, and where the young Prince rang in his fifth birthday last year. With a no-fly zone enforced over Mustique, and the discretion of other guests, the royals are able to relax away from the public eye.

In keeping with tradition, Prince William and Kate Middleton released three new photos of their son in celebration of his birthday. George’s birthday photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge for the first time. Two of the images show the Prince flashing a toothy smile wearing an England soccer shirt in the gardens of Kensington Palace, while the third was taken on one of the family’s holidays, possibly Mustique.