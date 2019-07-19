Is Prince Nikolai of Denmark ready to give up modeling?

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s oldest grandson may be swapping the runway for classrooms this fall. Prince Nikolai, 19, has decided to resume his studies with a specialized course at one of Europe's most prestigious business schools, Copenhagen Business School. According to local media, the royal model is looking to pursue his bachelor's degree in HA General Business Economics.

Prince Nikolai has applied to business school

The university program accepts 240 applicants. If admitted, the Danish Prince will spend three years studying marketing, accounting, and business organization. Nikolai is following in the footsteps of his mother, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, who also received a business education. Last year, it seemed as though the young Prince was taking after his father, Prince Joachim, beginning his military training at Hæerens Sergentskole school in Varde, but Nikolai dropped out after only two months.

The dashing Prince has made a name for himself in the fashion world with his curly brown locks and high cheekbones. Crown Prince Frederick’s nephew has modeled in Burberry and Dior fashion shows. Nikolai made his modeling debut in 2018 walking for Burberry, four days after the death of his paternal grandfather, Prince Henrik. Soon after, the Danish royal was signed to the modeling agency Scoop Models, which launched Cara Delevingne's career.

Despite his success, the teen does not want to make modeling his career. In an interview with the Danish magazine Tæt på, Nikolai admitted, “I do not want a career as a model. I'd rather look at it as a job, which can help me along the way while educating me.”

The royal family has supported the Prince’s modeling ambitions. In 2017, Prince Joachim spoke to Billed Bladet about his oldest son coming of age, noting, “He should not be forced into something. Nikolai’s future shall be conducted entirely by his own plan.”