Meghan Markle and Beyoncé just made our (circle of) life at 'The Lion King' premiere

Be prepared. Two of the most revered women on the planet have united in perfect harmony. Meghan Markle and Beyoncé strutted under the sapphire sky and into our hearts at the European premiere of Disney’s The Lion King on Sunday, July 14. Marking her first Hollywood premiere since marrying into the British royal family, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely flawless alongside her love Prince Harry. Of course, Queen B did not disappoint either, matching the royal's elegance in every single way and even topping herself with an astonishing ensemble.

The Sussexes made a swift and stylish journey across The Lion King premiere carpet

As the film’s iconic score played, fans roared with delight, and - you bet - cameras flashed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waltzed onto the affair’s sunrise-splashed carpet hand-in-hand. All smiles, the new parents moved into the Leicester Square Theatre at a swift pace, complementing each other in their dark looks. Megs wore a black Jason Wu dress with sheer sleeves and accessorized with her beloved Aquazzura pumps as well as a Gucci clutch. It was a dramatic twist, as many believed Beyoncé would be the first to arrive.

Beyoncé glittered in golden hues alongside her husband Jay-Z

The only equal volume of cheers to pierce the atmosphere rightfully arrived as Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z strode onto the carpet just behind the Sussexes. Like their royal predecessors, the Carters also glowed as they walked into the VIP outing hand-in-hand. Sasha Fierce stole the show in a glistening and gossamer mustard gold asymmetrical gown, which boasted one of the highest leg slits we've ever witnessed. Her famous husband opted for a more taditional tuxedo and bowtie combo.

The music geniuses jetted straight from the carpet into line to meet the Sussexes, looking giddy as they grew closer and closer. Of course, we're quite sure Meghan was just as marveled by the idea. Videos floating around online show that when the couples finally met is was nothing more than a powerhouse lovefest! Besides intent on meeting her idol, the 37-year-old former Suits star was in attendance to support her love Harry, since the premiere was held in honor of his conservation work through The Royal Foundation. Meanwhile Bey’s appearance at the extravaganza was more obvious: she’s the new voice of Nala.

The Carters stan Meghan Markle

It’s no secret that Meghan is a huge fan of Beyoncé’s, having proved her strong affinity in various posts on her pre-royal life Instagram. However, many don’t realize that their public love became mutual long before this in-person meeting. Back in February, the music icon and her husband Jay-Z paid tribute to the Duchess during their virtual acceptance for “Best International Group” at the Brit Awards.

In a nod to their Ape Shit music video, in which the music royalty pose in front of Leonardo da Vinci's iconic "Mona Lisa" painting, the pair stood in front of a portrait of Duchess Meghan by American novelist Tim O'Brien. Explaining this symbol further, Bey wrote: “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”