Kate Middleton says this is essential for kids to become ‘happy, healthy adults’

Kate Middleton wants children to love nature just as much as her. The Duchess of Cambridge is supporting the UK campaign, Backyard Nature, to encourage children to connect with the outdoors and protect the planet for the future. “Spending time in nature can play a pivotal role in helping children grow up to become happy, healthy adults,” the royal mom-of-three said in a statement shared by the palace on Wednesday, July 10.

The Duchess is lending her support to the Backyard Nature campaign

“The great outdoors provides an open playground for children to have fun and learn life-long skills — from balance and coordination to empathy and creativity — with their friends, their parents, their carers, or their family members,” she continued. “I hope the Backyard Nature campaign inspires children, families and communities to get outside and engage with nature, wherever they live.”

MORE: Meet Kate Middleton's handsome security guard

The royal-approved campaign aims to build an army of young nature guardians across the UK. Backyard Nature has committed to encourage and support a million hours spent outdoors. Kate, who has been enjoying the countryside this summer with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is an advocate for the importance of early years and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development.

Kate Middleton wants children to spend more time outdoors

MORE: Where Kate Middleton goes when she feels shy

This year alone, the Duchess has furthered her agenda by debuting her Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show and the Hampton Court Garden Festival. She also made a special appearance on the British children's television show Blue Peter to highlight the benefits of the great outdoors and inspire children, families and communities to get back to nature. She previously told the BBC, “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children.”