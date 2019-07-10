Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson and his wife attend first red carpet since wedding

While Meghan Markle was enjoying a day out with her baby Archie, Prince Harry and the rest of the fam at a polo match (please please see pictures this way), her ex-husband was also having a day. Trevor Engelson, who was married to Meghan from 2011 to 2013, stepped out with his new wife Tracy Kurland for the red carpet premiere of FX series Snowfall. This marks the first time the couple walk the red carpet as a married couple.

The 42-year-old film producer, who serves as Snowfall's executive producer, arrived at the Los Angeles premiere with his wife by his side. He wore a casual look with a blue t-shirt paired with a navy blazer and black jeans. His wife Tracy, who works as a nutritionist, stepped out in an orange maxi dress that featured an oversized belt buckle. she topped her boho chic look with her blonde tresses worn down.

The couple tied the knot on May 11 at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California days after Meghan and Harry welcomed their first baby, Archie Harrison. Trevor and Tracy dated for three years before announcing their engagement on social media on June 18, one month after Meghan and Harry's wedding in St. George's Chapel.

Before Meghan found her fairytale ending with Prince Harry, she was married to Trevor for two years. The pair had dated since 2004 and tied the knot seven years later in 2011 in Jamaica. Two years later, they split. Both Meghan and Trevor found happiness later. Meghan is currently enjoying her time as a new mother to baby Archie, and is gearing up to once again commence her royal duties this fall, including a trip to Africa with Prince Harry and Archie.