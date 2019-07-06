Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens didn’t quite make the cut on Eva Longoria’s latest list of favorite things. The 44-year-old entertainment queen hailed two very different things some of her most beloved on Friday, July 5: “Bikinis and Babies.” Along with a sweet mommy-son photo of her and little Santiago Enrique Bastón - an adorable addition to the pair’s vast collection - she wrote that “these are a few of my favorite things.” The mom-of-one wowed in a royal blue bikini as she held her son up against a stunning view for the photo, eliciting heaps of her famous friends and fans to send in their comments.

“U look so good!! Kisses to u both!!! X VB,” her pal Victoria Beckham wrote in the comment section while on an anniversary getaway with husband David Beckham. Eva’s Grand Hotel friend Jencarlos Canela had a similar view, fondly exclaiming: “You look like his older sister!!!”

“Eyyyy mama!!” wrote Lincoln Younes, another actor from Eva’s new ABC series. Meanwhile, Mario Lopez simply told his sizzling buddy that she was “killin it" in the picture. Victoria's Secret star Miranda Kerr chimed in, too, calling the Texas native a “Hot Mama.” Fans, of course, agreed vehemently with all of the starry quips - which there were many more of.

Olé! Eva jetted off to Spain for a summer getaway

Ever busy Eva, is currently soaking up the sun on a Spanish getaway with her loved ones. After bringing the heat (and heart) in her duo bikini shot, the former Desperate Housewives star shared another snippet from her colorful adventures in Barcelona. Her style game (and shades) were on as she browsed Park Güell, a famous public park system composed of gardens and architectonic elements. The smiley photo, in which she wears a summery striped beach club-styled button down, was accompanied by bright sun emojis. Enjoy, Eva!