All eyes were on Archie Harrison today, but his mom took a moment to remind royal watchers that she’s still got style - not that we ever forgot. Meghan Markle stepped out for her and Prince Harry’s baby boy’s christening in a stunning look that really reminded us of her royal wedding gown.

The 37-year-old royal glowed in a simple, but elegant cream long-sleeved dress by Dior. For the occasion, the proud mommy kept her glam to a minimum, letting her matching dress and hat do all the talking. Meghan opted for her signature smoky eye and nude lip, beaming from ear to ear. Harry was the perfect complement to his wife, in a smart pale gray suit. Archie, who was dressed in the family’s historic christening gown, had one incredible accessory during his private ceremony at Windsor Castle: his loving family!

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

The Sussexes made for a happy (and stylish) trio at Archie's christening

The Sussexes were joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton, who popped in a pink Stella McCartney getup, and their three children. In addition to Archie’s unnamed godparents, proud grandfather Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were among the guests, alongside Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who matched Kate in a classy light pink ensemble.

RELATED: Meghan and Harry christen baby Archie in special gown!

VIEW GALLERY

Meghan Markle's simple christening style gave us royal wedding vibes

Meghan has been on maternity leave since welcoming her and Harry’s little one two months ago – on May 6. While she hasn’t officially returned to work, the Duchess has been spotted putting her new mommy style on display for special occasions. On Thursday, July 4, Meg’s stepped out to support her best friend Serena Williams at the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give a glimpse into Archie's style

While watching Serena dominate the court, the royal opted for a more casual look featuring a couple of her staple pieces. The former Suits star wore a pinstriped Brea jacket by L’Agence paired with her go-to Outland jeans. Completing her look, Meg wore a Panama-style hat. Although she was away from her baby boy, Meghan kept her little guy close with a gold "A" pendant around her neck.