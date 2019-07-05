Serena Williams talks baby Archie's christening and whether she'll be a guest

There'll be one major absence at the christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison on Saturday. Serena Williams has confirmed she won´t be able to attend due to work commitments. The famous tennis player is competing in Wimbledon´s mixed doubles alongside Andy Murray on Friday and working on Saturday too: it's the championship's third round.

In the press conference after winning her second round match on Thursday, Serena explained that Meghan isn't upset. “She understands work,” she said, before sharing her feelings about Meghan´s surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday to cheer on her long-time pal. "Yes I knew she was there and it’s always exciting when she comes out to watch and support the tennis so I was happy," the 37-year-old said.

There was another cute moment during the post-match talk when one of the journalists asked her if she would teach tennis to baby Archie – same as Roger Federer has done with Prince George. "I don’t know,” she said with a shy smile, “I’m actually working on Olympia’s game so maybe she can give tips to him. She´ll be his older sister-like,” continued Serena showing how close her family is to the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been very private regarding the details of their son´s christening. According to British media, they have invited less than 25 guests and they have chosen “close and old friends” for the roles of godparents, but their identities will not be revealed. However, the fact they decided to celebrate the ceremony during Wimbledon made fans think that there was a chance that Serena might be the royal baby´s godmother. Unfortunately, as the tennis player confirmed, this is not going to be the case. Bets among royal watchers are still open.

