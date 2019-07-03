Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to keep Archie’s godparents a secret

Archie Harrison’s godparents are being kept a royal secret. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday, July 3, that the royal baby’s christening will take place on Saturday, July 6; however they also noted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to keep the names of their son’s godparents private.

Archie's godparents will be kept private

In a statement, the palace said, "Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, July 6th. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton. The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.”

Many have speculated that Meghan’s famous pal Serena Williams, who is competing at Wimbledon this week, and close friend Jessica Mulroney are potential candidates for godmother. Meanwhile, Harry’s mentor Mark Dyer, whose son Jasper was a pageboy at his royal wedding, and Soho House director Markus Anderson are possible options for godfather.

It was previously reported that the baptism would be a private event. As many expected, the Duke and Duchess will share photos from the royal affair, though it’s unclear when. The intimate christening, which will be taking place on Archie’s two-month birthday, will be attended by less than 25 guests.

Archie’s grandfather Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are expected to attend, in addition to Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who is flying in from the United States. One famous relative who will not be in attendance is Archie’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth because of a prior commitment.