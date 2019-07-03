Crown Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi of the UAE dies suddenly at 39

Sad news out of the United Arab Emirates. Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the son of the ruler of the emirate of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, passed away at the age of 39. Khalid passed away on Monday, July 1. According to the statement released by his clothing label, Khalid passed away “unexpectedly.” Police in London responded to reports of a “sudden death” at a residential property in Knightsbridge. An autopsy came back inconclusive.

Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi died unexpectedly at the age of 39

Results from further tests may give more insight to the cause of the Crown Prince’s death. "President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns with grief and sorrow, the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the son of the ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace, and grant his family patience and solace,” the UAE’s presidential affairs ministry statement read. After the shocking news, his father took to social media to share his grief. The ruler spoke of the unimaginable loss and said that his son was now “in the care of God.”

Funeral prayers for the late Prince were held on Wednesday, July 3 in the United Arab Emirates – where three days of national mourning were declared. Flags were ordered to fly at half-mast. Sheikh Khalid was a known fashion designer. The Prince was the head of the eponymous label, Qasimi. Three weeks before his death, Khalid showcased the label at London Fashion Week.

The Crown Prince was also a well known clothing designer

Khalid was also the chairman of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council where he oversaw infrastructure projects in the Emirate. The sad news comes 20 years after the passing of this older brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, in 1999. Mohammed died of a drug overdose at the family’s home in East Grinstead at the age of 24.