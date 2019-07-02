Prince Harry opens up about son Archie and mom Princess Diana in moving speech

Fatherhood has naturally given Prince Harry a new perspective on life. Nearly two months after welcoming his son Archie Harrison with wife Meghan Markle, the new dad delivered a moving speech at the National Youth Mentoring Summit during which he admitted that he has a “newfound clarity” knowing his son could possibly one day follow in his "footsteps."

Addressing guests on Tuesday, July 2, at the summit hosted by the Diana Award—named after the late Princess of Wales—Harry said, “I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realize that someone looks up to them, that—for that person you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful.”

MORE: Archie Harrison is embarking on his first royal tour

He continued, “Perhaps it’s the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps. But it’s not just my role as a father that shows me that; it’s in the people I see every day that don’t realize how inspirational they are to those watching.”

The Duke of Sussex encouraged the audience to be role models, like his mom, noting that every move they make matters. "My mother, Princess Diana, was a role model to so many, without realizing the impact she would have on so many lives. You don’t have to be a princess or a public figure to be a role model, in fact it’s equally valuable if you’re not because it’s more relatable,” Harry said. "I encourage each of you to see the value you bring to those around you, and to make a conscious effort to not inspire quietly and invisibly, but rather to step up to the task and help someone shine their light even brighter.”

MORE: Archie's royal christening details!

Tuesday's summit shined a light on the power of mentoring to change the lives of young people in the UK. The Duke of Sussex was a surprise speaker at the London event. Harry and Meghan have no doubt picked excellent role models to serve as their son's godparents. Archie is set to be christened on his two-month birthday on Saturday, July 6. The baptism will take place at Windsor Castle in a private chapel.