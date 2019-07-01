Kate Middleton reveals where she goes when she's shy during picnic in her garden

Nothing says summer like a picnic! Kate Middleton kicked off the month of July by hosting a picnic for her patronages in her Back to Nature Garden at the Hampton Court Garden Festival. The Duchess of Cambridge looked summer-ready for the outing on Monday, July 1, donning a printed Sandro Paris dress, while wearing her glossy tresses down.

The mom-of-three was joined at the picnic by children from Hampton Hill Junior School, as well as from some of her patronages, including the Anna Freud National Centre,Place2Be, Action for Children, and Evelina London. Kate and the youngsters explored the garden at its new home and went bug hunting. As part of her longstanding work on early years, the Duchess believes that spending time outdoors plays a pivotal role in children’s future health and happiness.

During the picnic, the British royal was gifted a potted plant decorated by Khareeesha James, eight. The young girl revealed to HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO! reporter Emily Nash that the Duchess pulled her aside for a private chat inside of a fabric-covered den after noticing that she was feeling shy. Khareesha shared: “I am shy and [Kate] said that’s where she goes when she’s shy – in the tent."

The Duchess, 37, collaborated with the Royal Horticultural Society to design the Back to Nature Garden, which made its debut at the Chelsea Flower Show. Prince William's wife designed the garden to encourage families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Kate's Back to Nature Garden highlights how time spent in natural environments can help build the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that last through childhood and over a lifetime.

The garden at Hampton Court is inspired by the original Chelsea design, but it includes new playful features like a rolling hill, a bug hotel, hidden burrow, and a bee-friendly wildflower meadow, all of which stimulate engagement with nature and free play.