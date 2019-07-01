The mysterious disappearance of Princess Haya of Jordan

Princess Haya, the wife of the Crown Prince of Dubai Prince Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum, has reportedly fled the country and left her husband. The 45-year-old royal took both their children—son Zayed, seven, and daughter Al Jalila, 11, with her to seek asylum in Europe. This comes one year after Bin Rashid's daughter Princess Shiekha Latifa attempted to flee Dubai.

According to The Daily Beast, Princess Haya initially seeked asylum in Germany with sources confirming her petition was approved. However, she is also seeking refuge in the United Kingdom as that is where she would prefer to live and where she is currently staying in a secret location. The royal mom previously lived in the UK when she attended Oxford University.

Princess Haya, who married Sheikh Mohammed in 2004, also reportedly filed for divorce and took $35 million for her and her two children to begin a new life in Europe. Last year, the Crown Prince's daughter Princess Latifa also fled Dubai to seek asylum. CEO of Detained in Dubai, Radha Stirling, explained that individuals who seek asylum usually do so because they fear for their life.

"Whenever someone applies for political asylum, obviously, it is because their lives are in danger, and because they have suffered severe abuses and violations of their human rights," she said. "We already know that Princess Latifa, Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter, fled the UAE seeking asylum and alleging unspeakable abuse at the hands of her father. Now, it seems, Princess Haya, Sheikh Mohammed’s wife, has also fled the country and sought refuge in Germany."

In light of this news, the Crown Prince has taken to his social media accounts to publicly denounce his wife with a poem. Titled You Lived and You Died, he calls her a betrayer. “You betrayer, you betrayed the most precious trust, and your game has been revealed. Your days of lying are over and it doesn’t matter what we were and what you are.”