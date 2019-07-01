When the stars align anything can happen, and now, it has come to our attention that Prince Harry and Beyoncé might be at the same place at the same time. How so? It turns out the Duke of Sussex will be attending the Lion King premiere in London on July 14, and being Queen Bey lends her beautiful voice for Nala, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she showed up to grace the red carpet. And now, our hearts would be jumping if Meghan Markle accompanied her husband and suddenly it turns into a music-royalty-meets-real-life-royalty affair.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z posed next to a regal portrait of Meghan

We already know Beyoncé fully stands by the Duchess of Sussex as she and Jay-Z posed next to a regal portrait of the 37-year-old to congratulate her on her pregnancy back in February. “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” wrote the music goddess next to the snap.

The couple, who won Best International Group at the BRIT Awards, also made up for their absence with a video in front of Meghan’s portrait where they delivered a short acceptance speech thanking their fans. Between the long distance and busy agendas of both couples, the chances of them getting together are slim, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for this epic meeting to happen!

Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are traveling to Africa in the fall

Harry’s attendance confirms funds from the movie event will go to the Protect the Pride Charity – a conservation campaign to protect and recover the decrease in lion population across Africa. Being the continent is close to the royal’s heart, it is understandable he would want to take this Hollywood opportunity to contribute in some way.

On June 27, Archie Harrison’s father stepped out for a surprise engagement in which he co-hosted a fundraising event for National Geographic’s documentary, Into the Okavango. Moreover, Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are scheduled to travel to Africa in the fall, making this their first royal tour as a family. Adventure awaits!