Royal watchers are looking forward to Archie Harrison’s second outing. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son is expected to make his next public appearance at his christening. While the date hasn’t been confirmed, it is suspected that the occasion is going to take place in July. Although it’s the first for the royal couple, the event will most likely follow the same format as previous royal baby christenings. The royal family will show up to support the Duke and Duchess’ first child during his special day. Also, Archie’s maternal grandmother Doria Ragland is expected to be present.

One member of the family who won’t be in attendance is the Queen, who has a prior commitment. It may also be a time for sweet moments from Archie’s cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children would be a sweet addition to the already special occasion. Other guests at the intimate affair will be his godparents, whose names have yet to be announced – stay tuned. Archie’s big day could possibly happen in Windsor at St. George’s Chapel.

The historic church is special to his parents, as it is where they had their royal wedding and where his father was baptized in 1984. Baby Sussex is expected to follow tradition. Archie may wear the same christening gown as his cousins. Each of William and Kate’s children wore a replica of the one that was commissioned for Queen Victoria’s oldest daughters, Victoria Adelaide Mary Louisa. The garment has been worn by each of the Queen’s great-grandchildren.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son on May 6

Finally, royal watchers will have a chance to see Archie surrounded by his loved ones in an official portrait from the ceremony. Baby Sussex will pose with his parents for one shot, and possibly with other members of the royal family. Whatever happens it's set to be a special day.