If you're not caught up with the latest ~royal~ news, hola and let me give you a quick refresher: This week, Kate Middleton was gifted a new patronage The Royal Photographic Society by the Queen. After the news was announced, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to a photography workshop run by her new patronage to meet with kids to chat all things photography. Super cute and exciting and all, but royal watchers noticed something else on this special day...they noticed that Kate's security guard is extremely handsome in that gentlemanly kind of way. [Insert an infinity amount of heart eyes emoji].

Kate Middleton's handsome security guard is going viral

Upon arriving at the workshop, Kate emerged from her car all smiles and looking pretty in a paisley wrap dress, which she paired with Castaner espadrilles and Catherine Zoraida Fern earrings. All eyes were on her, except for the fact, that there was a literal hunk standing a few feet behind her. In case you're wondering, that gentleman is Kate's security detail.

Many fans took to social media to admire the dashing prince security. "Okay but Catherine’s security guy" one user wrote along with side eye emojis, while another said what we all are hoping for: "What a cutie, Lord help us. I hope he's long term."

You can't really see this knight in shining armor hero in the pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge's royal engagement, but with the power of a zoom, we're able to get an up close picture of our new favorite member on the royal team. See below and lay your eyes upon the man we didn't know we needed, but truly truly appreciate:

Royal watchers took to social media to admire the handsome security guard

There's not much information about the handsome security guard yet, but you best believe we will keep you updated. Cheerio!