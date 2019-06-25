Kate Middleton’s latest patronage is a picture perfect fit. After serving as patron of The Royal Photographic Society for 67 years, Queen Elizabeth passed the role onto her granddaughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, on Tuesday, June 25. Prince William’s wife, who studied art history at St. Andrews, has a longstanding interest in photography, and is known for stepping behind the camera to capture adorable photographs of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, making Her Majesty's gift a special one.

CLICK FOR ALL THE BEST PHOTOS FROM KATE'S OUTING

VIEW GALLERY Kate looked summery in a flowy frock on June 25

The Duchess’ latest patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people. The Royal Photographic Society, which was founded in 1853, is one of the world's oldest photographic societies. Prior to becoming patron, the British royal was made an Honorary Member in 2017.

MORE: Kate Middleton makes cameo on TV show

VIEW GALLERY The Duchess was named patron of The Royal Photographic Society

News of Kate’s new patronage was announced ahead of her visit to a photography workshop run by The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children, which is another of the mom-of-three’s patronages that helps vulnerable children, young people, and their families in the UK.

MORE: How Kate Middleton honors Princess Diana with her fashion choices

Kate, 37, looked summery for the engagement wearing a paisley wrap dress that she teamed with Castaner espadrilles and Catherine Zoraida Fern earrings. The royal styled her glossy tresses down in bouncy waves for the occasion.

VIEW GALLERY The royal mom-of-three met with children and discussed photography

The Duchess was in her element chatting with young boys and girls from Action for Children, discussing photography with them. The workshop sessions, which were run by the Royal Photographic Society, highlighted how photography provides a universal language for young people to express themselves and explore their thoughts and feelings. A large part of Kate's work is focused on early years. The palace noted that the Duchess "is on a mission to support organisations like Action for Children that aim to give every child the best possible start in life."