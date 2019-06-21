Another royal baby could be on the way! This week, Princess Eugenie made waves when she attended the Royal Ascot and it wasn't because of her fabulous choice of fascinator — the 29-year-old royal was spotted talking to her cousins Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall, and the series of pictures left fans wondering if the princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first baby. There were lots of hugs, smiles and looks that could potentially mean she's pregnant. Ladies and gentlemen, scroll for the tea!

VIEW GALLERY Princess Eugenie was greeted with hugs and kisses at the Royal Ascot, leaving royal fans speculating that she might be expecting her first baby

So here's the deal: Princess Eugenie was pictured having an extremely delightful conversation with Kate and Zara during day 1 of the Royal Ascot. Also note that before they began their pleasant chat, Zara greeted Eugenie with a big hug and a big kiss on the cheek, hinting that there could be big news on the horizon. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge looked super happy about whatever they were talking about.

In one photo, Princess Eugenie is even slightly touching her belly while both Zara and Kate look at it, dropping another hint that the Queen's granddaughter could be expecting. Fans were quick to point out these details on social media. "Is Princess Eugenie pregnant? Hand on belly, looks to be getting congratulations from others in the family! Wow, exciting!!" one user wrote, while another royal fan asked and hoped for another royal baby: "Maybe baby??? Oh I hope Princess Eugenie is pregnant!!!," the fan wrote.

Besides being being greeted/congratulated/kissed by her cousins, Zara's husband Mike Tindall was also spotted giving Princess Eugenie a big hug upon saying hello to her. If it is in fact true that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack are expecting, this would be the royal couple's first baby together. The two wed in October in a royal fairytale wedding held in St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

VIEW GALLERY Zara Tindalls' husband Mike Tindall was also pictured giving the 29-year-old royal a big hug upon greeting her

Stay tuned for more updates!