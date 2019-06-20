Spanish princesses make rare appearance on 5th anniversary of father's coronation

The picture perfect Spanish princesses make a rare appearance with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain on Wednesday at the decoration ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid. This event also marked King Felipe’s five-year reign on the Spanish throne, making it a very special event for the two princesses to be attending.

MORE: QUEEN LETIZIA AND QUEEN MAXIMA HEAD TO THE UK FOR THE ORDER OF THE GARTER

Princess Leonor and the Infanta Sofía clearly take after Queen Letizia when it comes to elegant fashion and pose

At the ceremony, 41 Spainards were decorated with this merit for their extraordinary service to Spain (think of it as the Spanish version of the British Investitures held at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace twice a year). The girls were dressed elegantly for the occasion showing off that they take after their posh mom when it comes to style.

MORE: QUEEN LETIZIA MAKES THIS TAILORED TWO-PIECE LOOK OH-SO-GOOD

Leonor, Princess of Asturias, and la Infanta Sofía, normally do not make many public appearances, so being there gave them a small taste of what their royal duties will look like when they get older as well. Doing so also helped their parents mark such a special day. The sisters are kept out of the spotlight because their parents want them to live as ‘normal’ lives as possible. We normally only see Leonor and Sofía at annual family events or special holidays like Easter Sunday.

Princess Leonor looked 'at home' at the event as she greeted and interacted with the guests and honorees

Last October, Leonor got her first taste of what it will be like to be the future Queen of Spain when she made her first public address by reading the first of the 169 articles of the Spanish Magna Carta at the 40th anniversary of the constitution in Madrid.