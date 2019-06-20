Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer share the same charity platform with Prince William and Kate Middleton, it has been confirmed. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will continue to head up the Royal Foundation, renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will set up their own organization to support their own causes.

The Royal Foundation, which was set up by the Princes in 2009, said the decision was made following the conclusion of a review into its structure. They said both couples will continue to work together in the future, including on the Heads Together mental health campaign. The decision was taken to "better align" their charitable activities, they added.

The news comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke away from William and Kate's household in March to create their own. Meghan and Harry’s team is based at Buckingham Palace, while William and Kate have kept their office at Kensington Palace.

William and Harry held a Royal Foundation trustees' meeting at Kensington Palace on Wednesday to finalize the details. The split in their household has already been reflected in the royals' correspondence. When William and Kate sent thank you notes to fans who had sent well-wishes in April for Prince Louis' first birthday, their letter was addressed from "The Office of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge." The greeting would have previously been marked as from: "The Office of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and TRH The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex."

Buckingham Palace confirmed in March that the two royal couples would split their households, with the blessing of Queen Elizabeth. "The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year," the statement noted. "The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring."

It concluded: "The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace. Their Royal Highnesses will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen’s Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe."