Once a fashion icon, always a fashion icon. Three of Princess Diana’s trendsetting dresses from the late 1980s and early 1990s sold at auction for nearly $300,000 — three times the estimated value that was given for them.

This dress was created by Diana’s wedding dress designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel

The first of the three pieces was a nautical navy and white striped midi dress worn by Lady Di on her 1986 overseas trip to the Gulf states with her then husband Prince Charles. She had paired this dress with a black belt and matching nautical themed hat and heels on her trip with Charles. This always-on-trend summer look sold for a cool $133,073.

MORE: PRINCE HARRY FOLLOWS IN PRINCESS DIANA'S FOOTSTEPS TO PROTECT ANGOLA

The second piece from the Princess of Wales’ trio of dresses to sell at auction was a polka dotted peach coat dress created by Catherine Walker which Diana wore in 1988 for the then-President of Turkey’s state visit to the United Kingdom. This coat dress was said to be a very popular style throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s for Diana, as she had worn it on several occasions (just like the Duchess of Cambridge does with her favorite pieces). This dress sold for $116,765.

Kate Middleton previously wore a Catherine Walker piece at the Order of the Garter ceremony held on June 17

MORE: MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY WILL CONTINUE PRINCESS DIANA'S LEGACY ON FIRST ROYAL TOUR AS PARENTS

The last piece worn by this royal fashionista to sell at auction was a beautiful bright red wool suit with a soft pleat in the skirt (another favorite of hers as she wore this suit on multiple occasions) made by Jasper Conran. Diana wore this stunning outfit for the official naming ceremony for a cruise liner, the Royal Princess, in 1984.

Lady Di once wore this brushed wool suit when she visited a police station in Gloucestershire in 1985

Among the pieces sold for Princess Diana were two gowns belonging to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, which were worn by this redheaded beauty in 1987, as well as some silk gowns from Smith & Co. Liberty that were worn by a young Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret in 1935 — which sold for $36,395.