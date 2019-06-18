Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fairytale royal wedding was, in a word, grand. The star-studded guest list, the bridal party procession, the iconic dress! But have you ever wondered what the royal couple thought of the whole event? Well, at the royal wedding exhibit 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,' now open in Scotland, Meghan opens up via audio guide tapes about the "intimate" details she and Harry made sure to include for their big day. No immediate plans to visit the highlands? No worries, we've got the ~royal scoop~ below!

According to the Duchess of Sussex, it was important for her and Prince Harry to include personal touches on their wedding day because it was such a big event (around 600 guests attended) for the country. “A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day,” she says. “We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate.”

At the exhibit, guests can see up close both Meghan and Harry's wedding day outfits. She wore a bespoke wedding dress and veil designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller paired with the sparkling diamond and platinum bandeau tiara lent to her by Queen Elizabeth, while he wore a uniform of the Household Cavalry (the Blues and Royals) made by Dege & Skinner.

In the audio guide, the Duke of Sussex also opens up about his groom's outfit. “I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it’s one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms,” he says. “It’s one of my favorites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day.”