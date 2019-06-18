queen-maxima-royal-ascot-2019-2

Queen Maxima wins the style stakes with her hat at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is one of the biggest events of the year for the British royal family, but for the 2019 installment, there were some very special guests – Argentina-born Maxima of the Netherlands and husband King Willem-Alexander. For Royal Ascot on Tuesday, Queen Maxima, known for her head-turning accessories and bold style, opted for one of her signature looks  in dusty rose with a spectacular floral-embellished hat and statement earrings.

 Queen Elisabeth II was joined in the leading horse-drawn carriage by Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander 

Buenos Aires native Maxima brought her amazing Latin estilo to the London spotlight for the second time this week, having stepped out with Queen Letizia a day earlier to join Queen Elizabeth II at the venerable ceremony for the ultra-exclusive Order of the Garter, which Letizia's husband King Felipe VI joined this year.

 Queen of the Netherlands, and queen of hats! Maxima chose a striking headpiece for Royal Ascot this year

On Monday, Queen Letizia represented Spanish designers in style, choosing to wear a $420 printed dress and $260 Peony headband by Cherubina, a label from her home country. Queen Maxima, accompanying her husband King Willem-Alexander, meanwhile, was equally elegant in a blush pink cape dress with a wide belt and a wide-brimmed hat.

 Prince William and Kate Middleton joined the royal Dutch couple and they all had a lively chat before the races

The two Queens joined the royals – including the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge – at the historic Order of the Garter ceremony, which was established in the 14th century. The Order is a group that includes just 24 knights at any given time, along with the British monarch and the Prince of Wales, and is celebrated yearly at Windsor Castle.

